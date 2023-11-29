Sprout Venture Partners marks first close of second VC fund

Sahil Gupta and Sunil Jain, founders, Sprout Venture Partners

Sprout Venture Partners, an early- and seed-stage venture capital firm that counts marketing-tech platform Pixis and employee engagement platform AdvantageClub in its portfolio, has made the first close of its second fund. The VC firm has hit the first close—a fundraising milestone that allows alternative investment firms to start deploying capital—at $10 ......