Spotlight: Practo may be solving its monetisation problem despite e-pharmacy setback

Premium Shashank ND, founder and CEO, Practo

Practo, one of the earliest entrants in the health-tech sector, may have fallen behind its peers in the race to establish its presence in the e-pharmacy domain but may have cracked its monetisation problem in some other verticals—diagnostics and doctor consultation services as well as software-as-a-service subscription. The company, founded in ......