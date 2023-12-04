facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR’s NBFC

Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR’s NBFC

By Malvika Maloo

  • 04 Dec 2023
Premium
Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR’s NBFC
Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO, InCred

Last month, non-bank lender InCred Financial Services Ltd said it raised Rs 500 crore ($60 million) at a valuation of $1 billion—making it only the second Indian privately held company this year to achieve the milestone after quick commerce startup Zepto. That announcement highlighted the spectacular turnaround in the company’s fortunes.  The ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Finance

Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record highs after BJP wins in three state polls

Premium
Ruya Partners hits halfway mark for debut private credit fund, eyes final close

Finance

Ruya Partners hits halfway mark for debut private credit fund, eyes final close

Premium
Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

Finance

Private credit fund backs ATM operator Transaction Solutions

Indian Angel Network marks first close of second fund

Finance

Indian Angel Network marks first close of second fund

Premium
Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR's NBFC

Finance

Spotlight: How InCred Finance fared in first year after merger with KKR's NBFC

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

Finance

L&T Finance Holdings completes merger with subsidiaries

Advertisement