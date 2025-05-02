Spotlight: How Chiratae, MSDF-backed logistics startup Blowhorn ran aground

Pro
Intra-city logistics startup Blowhorn, which has raised capital from several marquee venture capital investors such as Chiratae Ventures and Capria Ventures, seems to be veering dangerously off course, with its operations scaled down, auditors raising red flags about its ability to stay afloat and at least one investor already writing ......
