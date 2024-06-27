Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps

Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps

By Aman Malik

  • 27 Jun 2024
Premium
Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps
Credit: Reuters

Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the government-owned highway developer, unveiled a new corporate strategy for its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT).  Now, a new corporate identity is not a significant event in and of itself, especially as it may not have a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Ethos PE-controlled logistics major RTT sells non-core business

Infrastructure

Ethos PE-controlled logistics major RTT sells non-core business

Smartworks pulls in $20 mn from Keppel, Ananta Capital, others

Infrastructure

Smartworks pulls in $20 mn from Keppel, Ananta Capital, others

Vedanta in talks with IHC unit, investors for Zambian copper stake sale

Infrastructure

Vedanta in talks with IHC unit, investors for Zambian copper stake sale

Qatar Airways looking to buy up to 20% stake in Virgin Australia, says report

Infrastructure

Qatar Airways looking to buy up to 20% stake in Virgin Australia, says report

UltraTech buys 23% stake in India Cements for $226 mn

Infrastructure

UltraTech buys 23% stake in India Cements for $226 mn

Premium
Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps

Infrastructure

Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps

Advertisement