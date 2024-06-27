Spotlight: CPPIB-backed NHAI InvIT on a smooth ride but faces a few bumps

Premium
Earlier this month, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the government-owned highway developer, unveiled a new corporate strategy for its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT). Now, a new corporate identity is not a significant event in and of itself, especially as it may not have a ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.