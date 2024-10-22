What returns did Nisus reap from its penultimate exit from structured debt fund?

Premium Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based Nisus Finance, a real estate investor, on Tuesday announced that it has completed its penultimate exit transaction from its structured credit fund, the Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund – I (RECOF- I). The investor, led by managing director Amit Goenka, has exited its investment in plotted development project, Chirping Ridge, ......