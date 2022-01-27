Speciale Invest backs SaaS startup StreamAlive in pre-seed funding round

WordsWorth Tech, Inc, which operates software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup StreamAlive, has raised $1.53 million (around Rs 11 crore) in a pre-seed investment round led by the deep-tech focused venture capital firm, Speciale Invest, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Other investors who participated in this funding round include MIT professors, chief executive officers of public companies, micro venture capital funds, and unidentified angel investors, the statement said.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital for engineering and product development and to establish multiple signals of product-market fit, it added.

Founded in 2021 by Lakshmanan Narayan, Joseph Varghese and Lakyntina Lyngdoh, StreamAlive is a tech-based audience engagement application for live stream events. Its SaaS application will work with all major streaming and meeting platforms and enable true audience engagement at scale, the statement said.

The company has also filed for a provisional patent for its unique cross-platform approach to live audience engagement, it added.

Speciale Invest supports entrepreneurs that use deep-tech, disruptive technologies to find innovative solutions. Recently, Speciale Invest backed Chennai-based SaaS startup Trainn and flying taxi startup The ePlane Company.