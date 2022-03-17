Speciale Invest, angels back software development firm Looppanel

Obtan Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs software development startup Looppanel, on Thursday said it has secured pre-seed funding of $1 million (around Rs 7. 59 crore) led by Speciale Invest, with First Cheque and other angel investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also received a grant from Sequoia Capital India as part of the Sequoia Spark program.

Notably, Looppanel was among the first cohort of selected 15-women-led startups under Sequoia’s Spark Fellowship programme in December 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform plans to use the fresh capital to ramp up their team as they add new capabilities to their products and expand their footprint across the US and EU.

Founded in 2021, Looppanel helps convert customer conversations into actionable insights. It enables product and design teams to analyse and share their findings from Zoom-based user interviews in minutes by offering transcripts, video clips, time-stamped note-taking, among others.

Its clientele includes product, design and research teams such as PandaDoc, Growens, Headout and Active911.

Looppanel claimed it is building an infrastructure layer for rapid user research on top of these platforms.

The startup streamlines user research by setting up calls, providing user interview templates, recording and transcribing sessions.

“Product Led Growth (PLG) engines have put product distribution on steroids and led to a proliferation of tools (created over $200 billion in market value).

A critical element to PLG is understanding users—and Looppanel is the answer to powering user research and making user-centric product decisions," said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest.