facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle

SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle

By Dilasha Seth

  • 18 Jan 2024
Premium
SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle
Ahmed El Oraby, partner, SPE Capital

SPE Capital, an Africa and Middle East-focussed private equity firm managing a portfolio of over 15 companies, is looking to rope in a new European institutional investor for its third fund. The sector-agnostic, North-Africa-focused SPE III Fund may get the backing of the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, FMO for $25 million ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle

General

SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle

Premium
Egypt's Hassan Allam roping in offshore equity investor for renewable energy projects

General

Egypt's Hassan Allam roping in offshore equity investor for renewable energy projects

Sensex, Nifty fall for second consecutive session as HDFC Bank continues to lead losses

General

Sensex, Nifty fall for second consecutive session as HDFC Bank continues to lead losses

Premium
Helios taps offshore LP for up to $30 mn commitment for climate fund

General

Helios taps offshore LP for up to $30 mn commitment for climate fund

Premium
Grapevine: Shrestha Infra and StockGro secure early-stage debt funding

General

Grapevine: Shrestha Infra and StockGro secure early-stage debt funding

Fintech platform FinAGG, nine others raise early-stage funding

General

Fintech platform FinAGG, nine others raise early-stage funding

Advertisement