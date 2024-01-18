SPE Capital looking to strike LP-style bet for latest vehicle

Premium Ahmed El Oraby, partner, SPE Capital

SPE Capital, an Africa and Middle East-focussed private equity firm managing a portfolio of over 15 companies, is looking to rope in a new European institutional investor for its third fund. The sector-agnostic, North-Africa-focused SPE III Fund may get the backing of the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, FMO for $25 million ......