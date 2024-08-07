SPE Capital strikes first bet from latest fund, invests in African payments platform

Premium Stéphane Heuzé, managing partner at SPE Capital

Africa and Middle East-focused mid-market private equity firm SPE Capital has struck it first bet from its $350-million investment vehicle, it is learnt. The Tunisia-based PE firm, which has a portfolio of over 15 companies including Holged, Luminus Education, Fitness One, Amanys Pharma, Dislog Group, Vital Labs, amongst others, has now ......