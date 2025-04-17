South Korea’s Krafton, others invest in JetSynthesys

Rajan Navani, CEO, JetSynthesys

South Korean digital entertainment firm Krafton has made an undisclosed investment in JetSynthesys, a homegrown Indian digital entertainment and technology company focused on video gaming, e-sports, and creator-driven content. The investment was part of JetSynthesys' latest funding round.

In a press release, JetSynthesys said the fresh capital aligns with its ambitious goal of achieving 20x revenue growth over the next six years. The company plans to scale its presence in high-potential international markets while further strengthening its operations in India.

Advertisement

The company reported an unaudited 15% profit after tax for the last fiscal year but did not disclose specific figures for either PAT or revenue.

“We’re expanding from being a new-age family office-led company to an India-first global platform, now open to world-class strategic and financial partners,” said Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys.

The company aims to drive growth through targeted acquisitions and organic expansion, leveraging its successful India model in global markets, including Japan, the US, the UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia. With offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, the company is enhancing its capabilities in game development, LiveOps, and publishing.

Advertisement

“This investment further fuels our mission to build culturally rooted, globally relevant digital experiences—deepening our leadership in India and expanding into key international markets through IP-led innovation, local partnerships, and strategic acquisitions,” Navani added.

Meanwhile, Krafton has emerged as a significant investor in India. Founded in 2007, the company is known for titles such as PUBG STUDIOS, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, and inZOI Studio. It has invested over $200 million (Rs 1,708 crore) in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, e-sports, and technology sectors.

Its Indian portfolio includes companies like Cashfree Payments, Kuku FM, Nodwin Gaming, and One Impression. Krafton is also a limited partner in the gaming-focused venture capital fund Lumikai.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments