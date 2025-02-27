South African PE firm Summit Africa onboards returning LP for second fund

Premium Tomi Amosun, group managing partner, Summit Africa

Summit Africa, a South Africa-based alternative investment firm that backs small and medium enterprises, has launched its second private equity investment vehicle with a bigger target corpus and has got on board a returning limited partner. For the $135-million target Summit Private Equity Fund II (SPEF II), the Johannesburg-headquartered PE firm ......