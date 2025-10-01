PE/VC investors demand rigorous diligence checks, place founders’ lives under scrutiny

Pro
Indian startups may be getting increasingly busy creating squeaky-clean AI-generated pitch decks and showcasing bold business plans but private equity and venture capital firms are digging deeper into financial statements and even looking beyond the numbers before signing a cheque. Deal vetting has become significantly more rigorous and time-consuming than a ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.