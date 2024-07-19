South African PE firm Metier closes latest fund, tops target
South African PE firm Metier closes latest fund, tops target

By Dilasha Seth

  • 19 Jul 2024
Premium
Paul Botha, co-founder and CEO, Metier | Credit: Metier

Metier, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs mid-market companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, has marked the final close of its latest fund with oversubscription. The Johannesburg-based investment manager said it raised over $219 million for its Metier Capital Growth Fund III, exceeding its targeted fund size of $200 million, amid a ‘tough ......

