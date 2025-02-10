South African PE firm Kleoss Capital set to acquire medical devices company

Premium Halekopane Matsipa, CEO and founder, Kleoss Capital

Kleoss Capital, a South African private equity firm that backs local businesses, is set to acquire a surgical devices company, expanding the portfolio of its yet-to-be-closed second fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Johannesburg-headquartered Kleoss, which currently manages a portfolio of seven companies across its funds, is close to acquiring Surgical Devices ......