South African PE firm Kleoss Capital set to acquire medical devices company

Premium
Kleoss Capital, a South African private equity firm that backs local businesses, is set to acquire a surgical devices company, expanding the portfolio of its yet-to-be-closed second fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Johannesburg-headquartered Kleoss, which currently manages a portfolio of seven companies across its funds, is close to acquiring Surgical Devices ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.