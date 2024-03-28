South Africa's Medu Capital strikes fresh tech bet in the region

Premium Nhlanganiso Mkwanazi (left) and Ernest January, co-founders, Medu Capital

Johannesburg-based Medu Capital, one of the most active private equity firms in South Africa, has struck a deal in the technology solutions space, deploying from its fourth investment vehicle (Medu IV), it is learnt. The PE firm has acquired a majority stake in South Africa-based technology brands integrator and supplier, Optron ......