South Africa's Medu Capital strikes fresh tech bet in the region

Premium
Johannesburg-based Medu Capital, one of the most active private equity firms in South Africa, has struck a deal in the technology solutions space, deploying from its fourth investment vehicle (Medu IV), it is learnt. The PE firm has acquired a majority stake in South Africa-based technology brands integrator and supplier, Optron ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.