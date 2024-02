South Africa’s Bopa Moruo partners with RMB Ventures for healthcare acquisition

Premium Boitumelo Tlhabanelo, co-founder and managing partner, Bopa Moruo

South African mid-market private equity firm Bopa Moruo has joined hands with its one of its strategic limited partners, RMB Ventures to acquire an oncology-focussed platform in the region, it is learnt. The PE firm – managing a portfolio of 15 companies currently – and RMB are on track to pick ......