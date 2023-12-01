SOSV, Rockstud, Windrose, 9Unicorns set to write off startup bet, may call for forensic audit

Premium
Venture capital firms SOSV, Rockstud Capital, Windrose, 9Unicorns, and Faad Network are all set to write off their investment in a local startup, three people aware of the development told VCCircle. Global investment platform Artesian as well as angel investment platforms Mumbai Angels Network and Jito Angel Network are also likely ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.