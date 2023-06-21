facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Sony arm keeping 'close watch' on SEBI developments around Zee promoters

Sony arm keeping 'close watch' on SEBI developments around Zee promoters

By Reuters

  • 21 Jun 2023
Sony arm keeping 'close watch' on SEBI developments around Zee promoters
Credit: 123RF.com

Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it took "seriously" an Indian regulator's ban on Zee Entertainment's founder and chief executive officer from holding board positions and would monitor developments that may affect its deal with Zee.

This was Sony's first comment since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) one-year ban announced last week against Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka, saying they had been actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's related entities.

Chandra and Goenka have challenged the ban at India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

Advertisement

Zee and an Indian unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp announced a merger to create a $10 billion TV enterprise in 2021, with Goenka set to become the merged entity's managing director and CEO.

Goenka's ban by SEBI has triggered worries about potential further delay.

The deal has been delayed due to multiple reasons including notices from India's antitrust watchdog and reports that stock exchanges were reconsidering approvals for the merger.

Advertisement

In February, an Indian tribunal put on hold insolvency proceedings initiated by lender IndusInd Bank Ltd against Zee and the company later settled its dispute with the lender.

Last year, Zee and Sony offered concessions such as pricing discounts to help ease regulatory concerns and received approval for the merger.

Zee shares came off an intraday high of 8.7% to stand up 3.7% after the Sony statement.

Advertisement

Zee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sony's response.

Sony Pictures Networks IndiaZee Entertainment Enterprises LtdSubhash ChandraPunit Goenka

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Red Fort Capital secures debt funding to push loan book growth

Finance

Red Fort Capital secures debt funding to push loan book growth

JPMorgan joins Goldman, Citi in cutting Asia investment banking jobs

Finance

JPMorgan joins Goldman, Citi in cutting Asia investment banking jobs

Sony arm keeping 'close watch' on SEBI developments around Zee promoters

TMT

Sony arm keeping 'close watch' on SEBI developments around Zee promoters

Avaana Capital hits first close of new climatetech fund

Infrastructure

Avaana Capital hits first close of new climatetech fund

Premium
Grapevine: Shapoorji Pallonji arm eyes IPO; BASF VC invests in ocean farming startup

General

Grapevine: Shapoorji Pallonji arm eyes IPO; BASF VC invests in ocean farming startup

Good Flippin' Burgers, three others bag early-stage funding

TMT

Good Flippin' Burgers, three others bag early-stage funding

Advertisement