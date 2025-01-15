Somerset Indus Capital gets offshore LP for third India healthcare fund

Premium Ramesh Kannan, partner, Somerset Indus Capital

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Somerset Indus Capital Partners, which has backed companies such as Genworks, Apex Hospitals, Globela Pharma and Sterling Hospitals, has roped in an offshore investor for its third India healthcare fund, VCCircle has learned. Somerset, which made the first close of the third fund in August last year, is ......