Somerset bets on CDMO firm in fifth deal from second fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Somerset Indus Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, has closed its fifth investment from its second fund with a minority stake in a pharma contract development and manufacturing organisation. The PE firm, which counts companies such as Krsnaa Diagnostics, Hexagon Nutrition and Sterling Hospitals in its portfolio, has invested Rs 150 ......