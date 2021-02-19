Solavio Labs, EndGame11, others raise funding

Solavio Labs, a clean-technology startup focused on the solar panel cleaning industry, has raised funding from Canadian province New Brunswick, it said on Friday.

Coimbatore-based Solavio Labs has raised Rs 40.6 lakh from the province, taking the total capital it has raised to Rs 2 crore (around $275,774).

Through this latest fundraise, the company will expand to the West Asian and North American markets, as well as scale its manufacturing capabilities in India through the production of 12,000 units by the end of the next financial year.

Solavio Labs, operated by Solavio Labs Pvt Ltd, was set up by Suraj Mohan and Prashant Goel. The company says it is developing artificial intelligence-based solutions to enable autonomous solar panel cleaning.

EndGame11

EndGame11, a fantasy gaming platform, has raised an undisclosed amount from startup growth platform OneH Innovations, it said on Friday.

OneH Innovations’ executives include Pawas Jain, a serial entrepreneur and founder of The Brand Cocktail (TBC) Consulting. The startup growth platform says it helps early-stage companies achieve marketing objectives and other growth aspects such as technology and outreach.

EndGame11, set up by Pankaj Tungaria and Prem Jangir, says it primarily targets Tier-III and Tier-IV locations and maintains a presence on mobile and desktop platforms.

It will use the capital raised to target over one million users in the upcoming cricket season, as well as partner with influencers to achieve this goal. In a statement, Jangir said the company is also looking to raise pre-Series A funding by June this year.

SnackAmor

SnackAmor, a Mumbai-based maker of healthy snacks, has raised an undisclosed sum from Srinivas Chunduru, a former adviser to cab aggregator Ola.

This is not the first time that Chunduru has invested in SnackAmor. In July last year, the angel investor committed an undisclosed amount to the consumer-focused startup via his family office VANS Investments.

That development came after SnackAmor in March that year raised funding from a clutch of local and foreign high net-worth individuals (HNIs).

SnackAmor, operated by Kriska Genesis Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, was set up by Deepak Grover. The company says it is aiming to disrupt the snacking segment with its range of healthy, all-natural and affordable products.

BridgeLabz

BridgeLabz, a talent-focused incubation firm, has raised capital from the domestic arm of Yunus Business School

YBS is a Berlin-based social business investor set up by Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus. Apart from India, it has operations in Uganda, Kenya, Brazil, and Colombia.

Mumbai-based BridgeLabz did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

BridgeLabz, operated by BridgeLabz Solutions Pvt Ltd, was set up in 2016 by Narayan Mahadevan. The company says it helps technology engineers in Tier-II and Tier-III locations gain access to top employment opportunities.

The firm says it achieves this by helping candidates gain skills.

It will use the capital raised from YBS to increase its social impact through audience outreach.