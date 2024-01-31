Software security platform p0, aquaculture-focussed Aquaconnect raise early funding

Kunal Agarwal and Prakash Sanker, founders, p0

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based security startup p0 and aquaculture technology platform Aquaconnect secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

P0 has raised $6.5 million (Rs 54 crore) in a seed funding round from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Alchemy Ventures.

The startup will use the capital for product development, hiring and expanding user base.

Founded by Kunal Agarwal and Prakash Sanker, p0 uses large language models (LLMs) to identify safety and security issues in software before it is ever run in a production environment.

“Across the world, recent software failures have led to a real-world impact on human life and poor business outcomes. Using AI, we can go further than traditional software reliability and security tools to ensure society sees the benefits of technology with less risk,” said Sanker, co-founder and chief technology officer, p0.

The platform can handle software issues such as data integrity issues, validation failures (including those affecting data security), speed and timeout issues.

Coastal Aquaculture Research Institute Pvt. Ltd, which operates aquaculture technology platform Aquaconnect has raised $4 million (Rs 33 crore) in a pre-Series B funding round, led by US-based S2G Ventures.

According to a statement, the funding will be utilised to expand Aquaconnect's presence across India and scale its operations. It will also use the funding to increase its partner network over the next six months and expand product portfolio.

Set up by Rajamanohar Somasundaram in 2017, Aquaconnect uses AI and satellite remote sensing to bring transparency and efficiency to the aquaculture value chain.

It also provides formal credit to its retail partners and seafood buyers to ease their working capital need.

In 2022, the startup raised $15 million in a Series A round led by impact investment venture capital firm Lok Capital. The round also saw participation from Louis Dreyfus Company Ventures, Suneight Investment, Omnivore, AgFunder and Rebright Partners, among others.

