SoftBank logs another sub-par exit move in India

Premium Masayoshi Son, CEO, SoftBank | Credit: Reuters

Japanese technology investment giant SoftBank, which has been on a harvest spree in India having divested shares of Paytm, FirstCry, Zomato and Policybazaar, has pressed on the sell button again on another private equity-style bet. SoftBank, which says it has pulled out $5.5 billion from its India investments including via an exit ......