SoftBank headed for a big haircut from one of its showcase India bets

Premium Masayoshi Son, CEO, SoftBank | Credit: Reuters

Japan’s SoftBank, known for its big-ticket private equity investments in new age tech companies in the country and who was on a monetisation drive in India last year, is back in the red in one of its biggest India bets. SoftBank, an investor in multiple unicorns, has hit the sell button again offloading ......