SoftBank completes nearly $600 mn India exit with neat profit

Premium
Japanese technology investment goliath SoftBank, which has been on a harvest spree in India having offloaded shares of Paytm, FirstCry, Delhivery and Zomato, has signed off from another private equity-style bet on an internet venture. SoftBank, which likely logged a haircut from the partial sale of its stake in Paytm but made ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.