SoftBank-backed Ola Electric marks flat debut
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric marks flat debut

By Reuters

  • 09 Aug 2024
SoftBank-backed Ola Electric marks flat debut
Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters | Credit: Reuters

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric Mobility's shares debuted flat in pre-open trade on Friday amid concerns about the loss-making company's ability to retain its market share and deliver on its battery cell manufacturing project. 

The stock listed at 76 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared with an offer price of 76 rupees.

Ola Electric's $734 million initial public offering, India's biggest so far in 2024 and the first stock offering by a pure-play electric vehicle maker in the country, had drawn about $1.8 billion in bids this week.
 

Advertisement
SoftbankOla Electric MobilityIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric marks flat debut

Manufacturing

SoftBank-backed Ola Electric marks flat debut

Aramco to buy stake in JV Petro Rabigh from Sumitomo Chemical

Manufacturing

Aramco to buy stake in JV Petro Rabigh from Sumitomo Chemical

Saudi PIF to invest up to $1.5 bn in EV maker Lucid

Manufacturing

Saudi PIF to invest up to $1.5 bn in EV maker Lucid

Premium
Apollo Global, ChrysCap, Apis chart nearly $200-mn PE exit

Manufacturing

Apollo Global, ChrysCap, Apis chart nearly $200-mn PE exit

Premium
BanyanTree poised for showcase exit as IPO-bound portfolio co scales 25x

Manufacturing

BanyanTree poised for showcase exit as IPO-bound portfolio co scales 25x

Simple Energy raises $20 mn; funds to help scale production as deliveries start

Infrastructure

Simple Energy raises $20 mn; funds to help scale production as deliveries start

Advertisement