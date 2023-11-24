facebook-page-view
SoftBank-backed OfBusiness in talks with PE firms, SWFs for new funding round

By Sneha Shah

  • 24 Nov 2023
Asish Mohapatra, CEO and co-founder, OfBusiness

Chasing a valuation of $6 billion, business-to-business (B2B) marketplace OfBusiness has approached sovereign wealth funds, private equity (PE) funds and crossover funds to raise $150-200 million in a new funding round, three people with knowledge of the development said. The company has appointed investment bank Avendus to help it raise the ......

