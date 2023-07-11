SoftBank-backed Eruditus taps PE firms, sovereign funds for fresh capital

Premium Ashwin Damera, CEO, Eruditus

Higher education startup Eruditus has reached out to top private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds (SWF) to raise $100-150 million, two people aware of the development said. The fundraising will see the Mumbai-based company issue new shares, while some existing investors will also divest their holdings. Despite the turmoil in ......