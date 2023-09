SoftBank-backed Cars24 aims to turn a corner in UAE, to weigh Saudi re-entry

Premium Abhinav Gupta, CEO-Gulf region, Cars24

Indian used-car online retailer Cars24 aims to turn its UAE operations profitable by the second half of 2024 and then explore re-entering Saudi Arabia, a market it decided to exit in April this year, a top company executive told VCCircle. Cars24, which forayed into the Middle East two years ago, has already deployed ......