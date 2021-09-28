SoftBank’s Dipchand Nishar leaving the firm by year-end

SoftBank’s Dipchand ‘Deep’ Nishar said he is leaving the firm by the end of December after a six-year stint at the Japanese firm.

Nishar is senior managing partner of Americas at the SoftBank Vision Fund whose portfolio includes investments in ByteDance, Flipkart, Gelator, Grofers, InMobi, Lenskart, and Meesho.

He is also an angel investor who has made 11 personal bets including those on Nektar.ai and Khatabook, according to Crunchbase.

“36 investments: eight IPOs, two M&As and two Spacs to date. What an amazing six years! Thanks to Masa, Rajeev, Ron and the SoftBank platform for this incredible journey, and a seat at the head table of the AI & biotech revolutions,” Nishar said on his Twitter and Linkedin feeds on Monday.

The Japanese firm roped in Nishar from LinkedIn where he was the vice-president of products and user experience.

“Today, genomics and machine learning are used for engineering biomaterials with desirable properties and a smaller carbon footprint, for determining the health of an unborn child, and also for deciphering poorly understood and complex molecular dynamics, which can in turn be used for designing more effective drugs for fatal diseases. Getting to dream alongside founders and to support them as they tackle these incredibly important problems is truly inspiring,” the SoftBank website quoted Nishar as saying.

Before LinkedIn, he served as senior director of products at Google. “Nishar has co-authored 14 patents, and is a recipient of the Google Founders Award given to employees who made extraordinary contributions to the company,” according to his profile on the SoftBank website. He is also founder of enterprise software company Patkai Networks.