Softbank-backed Whatfix buys Leap.is to expand mobile capabilities

Whatfix, a Bengaluru-based digital adoption solution provider, has acquired a mobile-first onboarding and assistance platform Leap.is, a statement said on Tuesday.

The acquisition of Leap, formerly Jiny.io, will expand the mobile capabilities of Whatfix and this is its largest M&A deal so far, the statement said without disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

As part of the transaction, Leap's toolset will integrate with existing applications of Whatfix by adding guidance to mobile apps. This will help enhance activations and adoption, cut time-to-ship for onboarding experiences, and boost the customisation of user experiences, it added.

“The shift to mobile is one of the most important business dynamics of recent years, especially amid the expansion of remote work,” said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-Founder, Whatfix.

Kushargra Sinha, CEO & Co-founder, Leap, noted that Leap’s mobile offering fits perfectly with Whatfix’s browser and desktop offerings.

"Joining Whatfix feels like a natural progression in our journey," added Sinha.

This marks the Softbank-backed company's second acquisition in a year.

In August last year, Whatfix bought Nittio Learn, a learning management system (LMS) provider, for an undisclosed sum in a cash and equity transaction. In 2019, it purchased AI-powered personalisation engine provider, Airim.

Whatfix, owned by Quicko TechnoSoft Labs Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2014 by Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar.

In June last year, the company raised $90 million as part of its Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital and Cisco Investments participated in the funding round.