Snapdeal founders, others bet on women hygiene startup Sanfe

Sanfe, a startup that sells women-focused toilet hygiene products, has raised its pre-Series A round of funding from a clutch of high profile investors.

The Delhi-based firm has raised Rs 8 crore ($1.1 million) in this transaction from investors including SucSEED Venture Partners and Titan Capital, an early-stage investment firm launched by e-commerce firm Snapdeal’s founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

Others that participated in this round include Saurabh Chawla, executive director, finance and strategy, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, and Shankar Narayanan, former managing director at Carlyle Asia Growth Partners.

Sanfe, operated by Redroom Technology Pvt. Ltd, was launched in May 2018 by Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat, both IIT Delhi graduates.

The company’s existing product portfolio consists of stand-and-pee device, organic sanitary pads, pain-relief roll-on and menstrual cups, among others.

At present, Sanfe products are available at nearly 1,500 outlets across the country. They also feature on key e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa. The firm has also forayed into global markets such as US, Nepal and Kenya and aims to make inroads into European and African markets.

Startups working in the health, wellness and hygiene segment have been attracting funding from investors over the past few years.

In October 2019, health and wellness brand Pee Safe had raised Rs 30 crore ($4.2 million then) in its Series A funding round led by Alkemi Growth Capital.

In July last year, Sirona, a startup that sells women-focussed hygiene products such as urination device PeeBuddy, raised an undisclosed sum from the Indian Angel Network.

Other entities such as Azah Personal Care and Nua also attracted investor interest last year.