SmartDukaan and D2C platform Clensta raise early-stage funding

Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta and Parineeti Chopra, actress

Smartphone retailer SmartDukaan and direct-to-consumer (D2C) home care products startup Clensta secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Smartphone retail chain SmartDukaan secured $10 million (around Rs 83 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round, led by Findoc Finvest Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from Leafberry Ads Pvt. Ltd and other undisclosed angel investors.

The Noida-based startup will use the plan to expand its presence across India geographically as well as diversify its product offerings. It also plans to develop its technology stack and supply chain management process along with hiring talent.

“This funding will help us expand our network across the country,” said Tarun Verma, founder and chief executive officer, SmartDukaan.

Founded by Tarun Verma, SmartDukaan has a network of 350 stores across 100 cities in northern India. It plans to expand to 500 stores by the end of December 2023. Additionally, the allocated funds will be utilised to develop the company's backend operations and improve its service offerings to end consumers.

Clensta International Pvt. Ltd, which operates the D2C brand Clensta secured an undisclosed amount from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra.

Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, Clensta began with products based on waterless technology (waterless body bath and shampoo) to enable bathing without the use of water.

In 2021, the Gurugram-based startup raised over Rs 20 crore in a Series A funding round from Hem Angel - part of Hem Securities Ltd, Venture Catalysts and Inflection Point Ventures.

Prior to that, Clensta had also raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN) and its eponymous venture capital fund in 2018.

