Sixth Sense Ventures nears multi-bagger exit from logistics firm

Premium Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense Ventures

Sixth Sense Ventures, a consumer sector-oriented venture capital firm led by founder Nikhil Vora, is nearing a multi-bagger exit from an investment that’s almost half-a-decade old. The VC firm, which is currently investing from its third fund with a corpus of nearly Rs 2,400 crore, has sold part of its shareholding ......