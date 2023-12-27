facebook-page-view
Sixth Sense Ventures bets on spices brand as another VC scores an exit

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 27 Dec 2023
Sixth Sense Ventures bets on spices brand as another VC scores an exit
Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense Ventures

Consumer-oriented venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures, which has backed companies like Bira91, Giva, Neeman’s, ADF Foods, Shop Kirana, Parag Milk, amongst others, has struck a bet from its third vehicle, marking its foray into the spices category. Sixth Sense, via its SSIO-III fund, has invested in spice manufacturer Pushp, providing ......

