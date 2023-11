Sixth Sense Ventures back in cap table of old portfolio firm with paper haircut

Pro Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense Ventures

Sixth Sense Ventures, a consumer sector-oriented venture capital firm run by Nikhil Vora, has come back as an investor in a company it exited a few years ago as part of a larger transaction, VCCircle has gathered. The VC firm, which is investing from its third fund that has a corpus ......