Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart doubles revenue; gears up for Series B round, acquisitions

Premium
ProcMart, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace that counts venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures as an investor, doubled its revenue during the financial year that ended March 2023 even as it gears up for another round of funding this fiscal year and expand its business through acquisitions. ProcMart, operated by Instant Procurement Services Pvt. Ltd, recorded revenue of Rs 208 crore for FY23, compared with Rs 101.7 crore ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.