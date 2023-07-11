facebook-page-view
  • Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart doubles revenue; gears up for Series B round, acquisitions

Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart doubles revenue; gears up for Series B round, acquisitions

By Aman Rawat

  • 11 Jul 2023
Sixth Sense-backed ProcMart doubles revenue; gears up for Series B round, acquisitions
ProcMart co-founder and CEO Anish Popli

ProcMart, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace that counts venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures as an investor, doubled its revenue during the financial year that ended March 2023 even as it gears up for another round of funding this fiscal year and expand its business through acquisitions.    ProcMart, operated by Instant Procurement Services Pvt. Ltd, recorded revenue of Rs 208 crore for FY23, compared with Rs 101.7 crore ......

