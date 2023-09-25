Singapore’s CapitaLand plans data centre fund with India investment mandate

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

CapitaLand Investment Ltd plans to roll out a new fund that would invest in data centre assets in India, a top executive told VCCircle, as the firm looks to diversify its local portfolio that also includes office parks and warehouses. The planned move comes after Singapore-based CapitaLand last month floated a second fund focused on office parks in India, adding to its two logistics investment vehicles in the country. “So far, we have ......