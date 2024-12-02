Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Premium
Silk saree maker Pothys in talks to raise maiden PE funding

Chennai-based Pothys Pvt Ltd, a maker of silk sarees and other garments, is in the early stage of discussions to raise its first round of equity capital from external investors, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle.  The company, known for manufacturing and retailing apparel under the brands Samudrika, Parampara ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Consumer

Ferns N Petals' MD on luxury gifting, Middle East business, and more

Stroom, Electrade bag early-stage funding cheques

Consumer

Stroom, Electrade bag early-stage funding cheques

Amanat Holdings hires bank to list education business in Riyadh

Consumer

Amanat Holdings hires bank to list education business in Riyadh

Toymaker Candytoy Corporate snags $13 mn in Series A round

Consumer

Toymaker Candytoy Corporate snags $13 mn in Series A round

Premium
Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd

Consumer

Beenext-backed Sorted pivots to B2C model, rebrands to Handpickd

Premium
PremjiInvest-backed iD Fresh Food cooks up expansion plan enroute IPO

Consumer

PremjiInvest-backed iD Fresh Food cooks up expansion plan enroute IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW