facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Siemens' shares end with major gains on talks of energy business spinoff

Siemens' shares end with major gains on talks of energy business spinoff

By Reuters

  • 18 Dec 2023
Siemens' shares end with major gains on talks of energy business spinoff
Siemens Energy | Credit: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski

India's Siemens Ltd will explore a spin-off of its energy business at the behest of some of its stakeholders, the electrical appliances-maker said on Monday, sending its shares to a record high during Monday's trade.

Its board also approved the incorporation of a unit in the financial hub of Mumbai, if and when the company decides to implement the demerger, it said in an exchange filing.

Its German affiliate Siemens Energy, one of the shareholders calling for the demerger, has been reviewing options to exit some markets and products of its struggling wind turbine business in a bid to shore up its balance sheet after swinging to an annual net loss last month.

Advertisement

Siemens Energy has also been considering selling some of its 24% stake in Siemens Ltd to its former parent Siemens AG.

Germany-based Siemens AG and its unit are also the other shareholders calling for a demerger of the Indian energy business.

Shares of Siemens Ltd, which has added nearly 50% in value so far this year, rose as much as nearly 7% after the news.

Advertisement

Apart from the energy segment, which includes manufacturing transformers, the Indian firm also makes home appliances, smart infrastructure, and provides cyber-security services.

Siemens LtdSiemens EnergySiemens AG

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Siemens' shares end with major gains on talks of energy business spinoff

Manufacturing

Siemens' shares end with major gains on talks of energy business spinoff

Hero MotoCorp ups stake in Ather Energy with $17 mn investment

Manufacturing

Hero MotoCorp ups stake in Ather Energy with $17 mn investment

Premium
Jayaswal Neco inks $384 mn deal with two special situation funds, global credit fund

Manufacturing

Jayaswal Neco inks $384 mn deal with two special situation funds, global credit fund

Premium
Investcorp creating packaging platform in India, strikes first deal

Manufacturing

Investcorp creating packaging platform in India, strikes first deal

Taiwan's Gogoro enters India e-scooter market, rolls out battery swap network

Manufacturing

Taiwan's Gogoro enters India e-scooter market, rolls out battery swap network

Premium
Exclusive: Nasdaq-listed Applied Materials set to strike India deal with PE-backed company

Manufacturing

Exclusive: Nasdaq-listed Applied Materials set to strike India deal with PE-backed company

Advertisement