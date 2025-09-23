Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa Investment onboards another sovereign LP for PE fund

Premium
Jadwa Investment, a Saudi Arabia-based investment firm that manages assets worth over $20 billion across different asset classes, including private equity, public equity, real estate, and private credit, has got on board another sovereign investor for its PE investment vehicle, which is also its first regional blind pool fund. The Riyadh-headquartered ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.