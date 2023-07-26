SIDBI to anchor Vivriti’s MFI-focussed debt fund

Premium Vineet Sukumar, founder and MD, Vivriti

Government-owned lender Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has anchored a debt fund managed by financier Vivriti Asset Management, in one of its largest allocations to a fund so far. SIDBI, which manages a Rs 10,000-crore fund-of-funds for startups and has backed VC firms like Alteria Capital, Blume, Chiratae Ventures and ......