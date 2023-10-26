Shuru-up aims to revolutionize the wealth management industry with innovative SaaS platform

Ahmedabad: Shuru-up a dynamic digital startup ecosystem headquartered in Ahmedabad, is poised to reshape the landscape of wealth tech solutions with the introduction of its groundbreaking Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. The innovative offering aims to provide wealth managers with a complete suite of tools and services, empowering them to participate in the startup ecosystem and explore a new asset class for their clients.

Shuruup’s SaaS platform is designed exclusively for the wealth management industry, positioning itself as the one-stop shop to streamline investment management and drive transparency. The platform’s core focus is on alternate investment management, presenting wealth managers with a curated selection of startups for investment on behalf of their clients.

Kedar Dave, Founder of Shuru-up, emphasized, “We are a B2B platform revolutionizing the wealth management industry, providing wealth managers with tools for full transparency and efficiency. Shuru-up delivers end-to-end digital transactive solutions, ensuring seamless transactions from investment to exit. We are the sole platform handling every transaction aspect digitally and effortlessly, In addition, our white label and API solutions empower wealth managers to offer services under their own brands, enhancing customization and ensuring a tailored experience for their clients. .”

At the forefront of wealth tech innovation, Shuru-up bridges the gap between curated startups and potential investors. Its automation streamlines the entire investment journey, including agreement and document generation, starting from share subscription agreement, offer letters till shareholder agreement, Shuru-up is spearheading the transformation of the wealth management industry with its commitment to digital excellence.

One of the key differentiators of Shuruup is its meticulous selection process for startups, ensuring that only the most promising ventures are listed. With rigorous third-party due diligence, the platform assures the quality of startups listed on its platform, thus enhancing the credibility of investment opportunities for wealth managers.

The platform offers a seamless experience with separate interfaces tailored for wealth managers/ their investors and startups, facilitating comprehensive cap table investment opportunities with a minimum ticket size of Rs. 3,00,000, the investment opportunities are accessible to a wide range of wealth managers/ their investors.

Since its launch in May 2022, Shuru-up has swiftly become a prominent player in the wealth management industry. The platform has welcomed 357 users and effectively connected startups with investors and wealth managers/ their investor, fostering mutually beneficial relationships. Shuru-up has meticulously evaluated 500 startups, listing 14 of them and successfully closing funding rounds for 10, thereby significantly contributing to the startup ecosystem.

In the secondary market, Shuru-up has overseen 36 transactions, boasting an impressive exit opportunity for the primary market investor. Kedar Dave and his dedicated team are committed to expanding Shuru-up's services, offering innovative solutions to wealth managers and investors, and setting new industry standards.

A standout feature of Shuru-up is its support for cap table investments, enabling the direct transfer of shares to investors’ demat accounts. This streamlined process eliminates the need for intermediaries and guarantees transparency and compliance with all regulations.

In summary, Shuru-up is reshaping the wealth management landscape with its cutting-edge SaaS platform. Their meticulous startup selection, seamless transactions, and support for cap table investments ensure transparency and credibility. With a user-friendly interface and dedication to excellence, Shuru-up is revolutionizing wealth tech solutions, setting new industry benchmarks in the process.

