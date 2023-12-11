facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 11 Dec 2023
Premium
Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor
Credit: 123RF.com

Non-bank financial company Shriram Finance Ltd is raising as much as $500 million (Rs 4,170 crore) through an offshore vehicle will help it lend to micro, small and medium enterprises in rural regions and low-income states.  The shadow lender, which counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as a shareholder, has also brought on board International Finance ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

Finance

Shriram Finance raising $500 mn via offshore vehicle, gets anchor investor

Premium
TPG, Matrix Partners, Peak XV strike $200-mn India exit

Finance

TPG, Matrix Partners, Peak XV strike $200-mn India exit

Premium
Exclusive: CardinalStone set for secondary PE buyout in Nigeria

Finance

Exclusive: CardinalStone set for secondary PE buyout in Nigeria

Premium
Madison PE, Nexus Ventures rework exit plan from portfolio company

Finance

Madison PE, Nexus Ventures rework exit plan from portfolio company

Premium
Saudi's Jada FoF strikes another LP-style bet for tech SMEs in MENA, Asia

Finance

Saudi's Jada FoF strikes another LP-style bet for tech SMEs in MENA, Asia

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as focus on inflation remains

Economy

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged as focus on inflation remains

Advertisement