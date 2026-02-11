Showroom B2B, ThirdAI, Articulus Surgical, Care.fi bag early-stage capital

Showroom B2B co-founders Abhishek Dua and Shubham Gupta

Showroom B2B, an apparel manufacturing and supply chain platform, semiconductor intelligence company ThirdAI Automation, medical device company Articulus Surgical, and healthcare-focused fintech startup Care.fi have raised seed and Series A capital in separate rounds.

Showroom B2B, an apparel manufacturing and B2B supply chain platform, has pocketed $17 million (about Rs 154 crore) in a mix of equity and debt as part of a Series A round.

The Delhi NCR-based company plans to use the funds to expand manufacturing capacity and deepen partnerships with large enterprises as well as small and mid-sized retailers and manufacturers.

The startup is building an integrated apparel manufacturing and B2B platform, serving retailers, brands and buying houses across multiple market segments. It offers a full-stack solution spanning design, manufacturing and logistics across categories such as denim, knits, wovens and kidswear.

ThirdAI

ThirdAI Automation, a semiconductor intelligence company, has raised $3 million in seed funding in a round co-led by Endiya Partners and Capria Ventures.

It plans to use the capital to scale product development, expand teams in India and overseas, and accelerate deployments with equipment manufacturers and semiconductor fabs.

The startup, founded in 2024 by Vivek Vishwakarma and Sainyam Galhotra, is developing causal AI for advanced manufacturing environments.

Its platform integrates equipment logs, sensor data, service/field reports, and technical documentation into a unified causal-intelligence layer that enables faster diagnostics and more resilient fab operations.

Articulus Surgical

Articulus Surgical, a deep-tech medical device company, has raised its seed round of funding led by Kalaari Capital. The amount was not disclosed.

Founded in 2019 by Saurya Mishra, Articulus is building an interoperable surgical robotics ecosystem for minimally invasive soft-tissue surgery.

It also counts Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder and managing director of Innvolution Healthcare, and Sandeep Daga, managing director of Nine Rivers Capital, as its investors.

It will use the capital to accelerate market rollout, expand hospital deployments, strengthen surgeon training initiatives, and deepen strategic hospital partnerships across India.

Over the next 12-18 months, Articulus Surgical plans to increase deployments across Indian hospitals, establish dedicated surgeon training centres, and focus on high-volume procedures across general surgery, gynaecology, urology, gastrointestinal surgery, and surgical oncology.

Care.fi

Care.fi, a healthcare-focused fintech startup, has pocketed $8 million in a Series A round in a mix of equity and debt.

The funding comprises $5 million in equity led by July Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners, Accion Venture Lab, and Sadev Ventures, and $3 million in debt from Trifecta and Vivriti.

The company plans to use the capital to expand operations into additional Indian cities, accelerate international expansion across the United States and the Middle East, and further invest in product development for its AI-powered healthcare operating system.

Founded in 2021 by Vikrant Agrawal and Sidak Singh, Care.fi is a healthcare-focused fintech platform building AI-driven revenue cycle management infrastructure for hospitals. The platform enables upfront claim disbursement in as little as 10 minutes, helping hospitals and clinics overcome delays in revenue realization.

