ShipGlobal, Twyn, three others raise early-stage funding

ShipGlobal co-founders Aayush Anand, Angad Arora and Vaibhav Kapur

Logistics startup ShipGlobal, deeptech firm Twyn, aggregator platform Onedios, snack brand PatilKaki and seller marketplace Bitsila have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

ShipGlobal has secured $2.5 million (Rs 20.8 crore) in a funding round from early-stage venture capital firm InfoEdge Ventures, an early-stage VC fund created by Info Edge and Temasek.

The startup will use the funding to develop its technology stack and expand its business operations across geographies.

Founded in 2022 by Aayush Anand, Angad Arora and Vaibhav Kapur in 2022, ShipGlobal provides logistics services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India. The startup provides a single platform for a range of services such as customs clearance, tracking, and real-time rates.

The company claims to have expanded to over 15 regional offices in India and delivered over half a million packages having a gross merchandise value of over Rs.3,000 crore.

“With this round, we are aiming to improve our technology, streamline operations, expand export routes, and optimize our network,” said Anand, co-founder and chief executive officer, ShipGlobal.

Twyn has raised $1.25 million (Rs 10.4 crore) in a pre-Series A round co-led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and ah! Ventures. The round also saw participation from Hem Angels, BestVantage and Beej Network.

Twyn aims to deploy the capital to expand across sectors such as automotive, petrochemicals and steel in the Middle East and Europe. In addition, the startup is looking to hire talent for its leadership team in India and Dubai.

Founded in 2021 by Avi Dahiya, Twyn is a deeptech enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup. Its platform enables smart manufacturing for large manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers by using artificial intelligence and spatial computing to create XR (Extended Reality)-based phygital twins.

Twyn’s platform creates phygital twins that not only replicate a live and connected version of the physical asset and environment, but also bring back insights from the digital twin to the physical environment for on-ground optimization of machinery, inventory, and human resources for the manufacturers.

The Noida-based company counts HP, Samsung, Panasonic, P&G, Uno Minda and JBM Group as its clients.

Onedios has raised Rs 6 crore (about $720,000) in a bridge round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Venture Catalysts.

The company will use the money for onboarding retailers who will sell branded/OEMs-extended warranties instead of third-party extended warranties. The Delhi-based startup will also use the funding for the development of its technology stack, operations, marketing and sales.

Founded in 2019 by Nitin Chawla and Amit Sharma, OneDios is a unified request platform in the consumer electronics industry, connecting dealers, distributors, and consumers for servicing bookings through proprietary technology. It claims to have served around 7.5 lakh customers and has collaborated with brands like Daikin and Voltas.

In 2022, the startup raised $1.2 million in a funding round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN), LetsVenture, and a group of high-net-worth individuals including Bhanu Chopra, Akash Bhansali and the Haldiram Group.

PatilKaki has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round led by angel network Cap70 Angels. The round also saw participation from angel investors Agnelorajesh Athaide and Kailash Biyani.

The company will use the funds to scale its operations, expand its sales and distribution setup.

Founded in 2020 by Geeta Patil, Vinit Patil and Darshil Savla, PatilKaki is a homemade snack brand which says it makes its products without the use of any preservatives or added flavours.

Cap70 Angels is a network of 120 angel investors. Its active portfolio includes AnurTech, Chaatwich, Tajurba, HnH Café, Happy Soul and Pupil Diner.

Bitsila has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage investor Antler and angel investor Phanindra Sama (co-founder, Redbus).

Founded by Dasharatham Bitla, Sooryah Pokkali and Likhma Ram, Bitsila is an omnichannel and hyperlocal commerce platform and the largest seller marketplace on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC).

Bitsila facilitates businesses to establish an online presence on ONDC, creating branded websites and mobile apps to expand customer reach. As a technology service provider, Bitsila helps large retail houses, brands, logistics service providers, online retail aggregators, and entrepreneurs to become a seller network participant on ONDC.

“A 30-minute onboarding of any seller on Shopify to ONDC is under development and could be the QR Code moment for ONDC. We aim to help around 500 large enterprises as network participants in the next 18 months, enabling a million merchants on their digital commerce journey through ONDC,” said Bitla, founder and chief executive officer, Bitsila.

