ShareChat co-founders' robotics startup gets $3 mn; Breathe ESG snags pre-seed cheque

Farid Ahsan (left) and Bhanu Pratap Singh, co-founders, General Autonomy

Deeptech startup General Autonomy and software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Breathe ESG secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

General Autonomy, founded by social media unicorn ShareChat’s co-founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh, raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a seed funding round from venture capital firms India Quotient and Elevation Capital.

Angel investors such as Zetwerk co-founder Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Livspace co-founder Ramakant Sharma and ShareChat co-founder and chief executive officer Ankush Sachdeva also joined the round.

Both Ahsan and Singh left their executive positions at ShareChat in January this year. They, however, remained on the board of Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, which operates ShareChat.

General Autonomy is a robotics company that builds AI-driven machines to automate the labour workflows in factories. It is currently headquartered in Bengaluru.

“With a vision to make mass manufacturing agile and distributed like software development, we’re in Bengaluru but working globally,” said Ahsan in a LinkedIn post.

Breathe ESG

Sustainability management-based SaaS startup Breathe ESG has raised $315,000 (Rs 2.6 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by 100X.VC.

Kanj Realty Ventures and Hyderabad Angels along with angel investors like Vipul Jain (Kale Logistics), Pradeep Lala (Embassy Services) and Prashant Naik (GRICAA) also participated in the round.

The funding will be used for product development, to improve the suite of offerings and to expand into global markets.

Founded in July 2022 by Karantaj Singh and Shaayak Chatterjee, Breathe ESG helps enterprises in streamlining their sustainability efforts, making the transition to sustainable practices more accessible, efficient, and affordable.

“With this funding, we are poised to accelerate our product development and expand our reach,” said Singh and Chatterjee.

In October, the startup was selected in the second cohort of Gruhas Aspire, a proptech cohort backed by Gruhas Fund, DLF Family Office, and Anthill Ventures.

