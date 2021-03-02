Shapoorji Real Estate Fund exec joins U GRO as treasury chief

Publicly listed fintech platform U GRO Capital has hired Shapoorji Real Estate Fund’s Amit Gupta as chief treasury officer, the company said in a statement.

In this role, he will look after partnerships with public and private sector banks and capital market-linked borrowings, among others.

Prior to U GRO, Gupta served as the head of investment and acquisition at Shapoorji Real Estate Fund. With 17 years experience, he has worked across wholesale banking rupee loans, foreign currency loans, working capital solutions and others.

“NBFCs’ business model is going through an exciting phase of transition wherein the liability side for the next decade would be driven more by off-balance sheet partnership,” said Shachindra Nath, executive chairman and managing director, U GRO.

U GRO is focused on capital needs of small businesses. It has raised Rs 920 crore of capital from funds like institutional investors and family offices.