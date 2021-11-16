Shadowfax appoints Flipkart exec Nitesh Lohiya as chief product officer

Shadowfax Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a business-to-business (B2B) logistics startup, on Tuesday said it has appointed Nitesh Lohiya as its chief product officer.

Lohiya's appointment will help the company’s overall product strategy and build scalable, sustainable, and technology-driven products, said Shadowfax in a statement.

Prior to this appointment, Lohiya was at Walmart Inc-owned ecommerce giant Flipkart for the past seven years. In his previous stints, Lohiya has held senior leadership positions in Microsoft and SAP Labs India.

Notably, Flipkart had bought a minority stake in Shadowfax in 2019 as part of the startup's $60 million (Rs 428.5 crore) Series D funding round.

In an interaction with VCCircle last year, Abhishek Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax, had said that the partnership with Flipkart is long-term and strategic.

Lohiya's appointment comes at a time when Shadowfax is ramping up its SuperApp that was launched last month to accelerate the growth of delivery partners to access multiple opportunities via a single platform. The statement claimed that the SuperApp has touched a milestone of 1 million deliveries per day.

Shadowfax is perfectly positioned to revolutionize and disrupt the hyperlocal delivery landscape of India with their innovative business models and deep-technology driven platform, noted Lohiya.

"The Super-App strategy has the power to fundamentally shift the overall partner ecosystem,” he added.

Vaibhav Khandelwal, co-founder and CTO, Shadowfax, said in the statement that the company is growing both vertically and horizontally.

"In the last two years, we have undergone a major transformation to become the country's leading tech-enabled delivery partner for all enterprises," he added.

Shadowfax was co-founded by Bansal, Khandelwal, Gaurav Jaithliya and Praharsh Chandrain 2015. Over the last six years, it has grown to a team size of close to 5000 employees with over 100,000 daily active users who are primarily delivery partners in more than 600 cities in India. The company claims to be fulfilling 1 million orders per day in more than 7000 pin codes.